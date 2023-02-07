Maximus (MMS) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Offing?

Maximus, Inc. MMS is scheduled to report its first-quarter fiscal 2023 results on Feb 8, after the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. It surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, missing once. It posted an earnings surprise of 16.5% on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.15 billion, which indicates a slight increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have been positively impacted by organic growth and contributions from the acquisitions in the U.S. Federal Services segment. The decline in short-term COVID-19 response work is likely to have weighed on revenues in the quarter.

The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 79 cents per share, which suggests a year-over-year decline of 29.5%. Higher operating expenses are likely to have weighed on the bottom line in the quarter.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Maximus this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Maximus has an Earnings ESP of -1.27% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks from the broader Business Services sector that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +21.69% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2. The company is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 28.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has increased 0.9% to $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.

