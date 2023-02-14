MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Up 11% Since Q1 Earnings & Revenue Beat

MAXIMUS, Inc. MMS reported impressive first-quarter fiscal 2023 results with both earnings and revenues beating the Zacks consensus estimate.

The stock gained 11.4% since the earnings release on Feb 8 in response to the better-than-expected results and the raised fiscal 2023 guidance.

MAXIMUS raised its 2023 adjusted EPS guidance to $4-$4.3 from the previous view of $3.7-$4. The midpoint ($4.15) of the updated guidance range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.05. The company raised its 2023 revenue guidance to $4.85-$5 billion from the previous view of $4.75-$4.9. The midpoint ($4.93 billion) of the updated guidance range is above the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 94 cents per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 19% but declined 16.1% year over year. Revenues of $1.25 billion beat the consensus mark by 8.4% and increased 8.6% year over year.

Segmental Revenues

The U.S. Services segment’s revenues of $439.5 million rose 13.7% year over year. The U.S. Federal Services segment’s revenues of $618.2 million increased 6.2% from the year-ago quarter. Outside the U.S. segment’s revenues of $191.6 million increased 4.9% year over year.

Sales and Pipeline

Signed contract awards on Dec 31 totaled $481 million, and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) amounted to $661 million. The sales pipeline on Dec 31 was $30.5 billion. This included $6 billion in pending proposals, $1.71 billion in proposals in preparation and $22.8 billion in opportunities tracking.

Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income of $98.3 million decreased 5.4% year over year. The operating income margin of 7.9% declined 110 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

MAXIMUS ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $63.1 million compared with $40.7 million in the prior quarter.

The company used $134.7 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $15.7 million. Free cash flow amounted to $150.4 million.

Maximus, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Maximus, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Maximus, Inc. Quote

2023 Outlook

Adjusted operating income is expected between $415 million and $440 million compared with the previous guidance of $390-$415 million. Free cash flow is still anticipated in the range of $225-$275 million. The effective tax rate is anticipated in the range of 24.5-25.5%. Weighted average shares outstanding are projected in the range of 61.2-61.3 million.

MAXIMUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Recent Performance of Some Other Business Services Companies

Robert Half International Inc. RHI reported mixed fourth-quarter 2022 results, wherein earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missed the same.

RHI’s quarterly earnings of $1.37 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but declined 9.3% year over year. Revenues of $1.73 billion missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6% and decreased 2.4% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. ADP reported better-than-expected second-quarter fiscal 2023 results.

ADP’s adjusted earnings per share of $1.96 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.5% and grew 19% from the year-ago fiscal quarter. Total revenues of $4.4 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3% and improved 9.1% from the year-ago fiscal quarter.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. BAH reported impressive third-quarter fiscal 2023 results, wherein both earnings and revenues beat the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Quarterly adjusted earnings per share of $1.07 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4.9% and increased 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BAH’s total revenues of $2.3 billion beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 4% and increased 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.