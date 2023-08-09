Maximus (MMS) Stock Declines 3.6% Since Q3 Earnings Miss

Maximus, Inc.’s MMS third-quarter fiscal 2023 earnings and revenues missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The stock has declined 3.6% since the earnings release on Aug 2 in response to the lower-than-expected results and trimmed guidance.

Maximus currently expects adjusted earnings to be in the range of $3.74-$3.94 per share compared with the previous guidance of $4.00-$4.30 per share. The revised guided range is below the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of earnings of $4.1 per share.

Fiscal 2023 revenues are expected to be in the range of $4.875-$4.975 billion compared with the previous guidance of $4.85-$5 billion. The midpoint ($4.925 billion) is, however, slightly higher than the current Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.91 billion.

Quarterly adjusted earnings of 78 cents per share missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 31.6% and remained flat year over year. Revenues of $1.19 billion lagged the consensus mark by 1.3% but increased 5.6% year over year.

Maximus shares have gained 24.8% over the past year compared with the 28.3% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Segmental Revenues

The U.S. Services segment’s revenues of $449.1 million grew 12.5% year over year and beat our estimate of $434 million. The U.S. Federal Services segment’s revenues of $584 million increased 11.1% from the year-ago reported number and surpassed our estimate of $578.3 million. The Outside the U.S. segment’s revenues of $155.7 million decreased 22.5% year over year and lagged our estimate of $191.2 million.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards, as of Jun 30, totaled $4.27 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) amounted to $3.1 billion. The sales pipeline as of Jun 30 was $32.1 billion. This included $2.6 billion in pending proposals, $0.84 billion in proposals in preparation and $28.7 billion in opportunities tracking.

The book-to-bill ratio as of Jun 30, 2023, was 2.2x. The book-to-bill ratio, excluding the Contact Center Operations contract of $6.6 billion received in September 2022, was 1.1x as of Jun 30, 2023.

Operating Performance

Adjusted operating income of $81.8 million increased 5.9% year over year. This compares with our expected adjusted operating income of $113.7 million, up 47.2% year over year.

Adjusted operating income margin of 6.9% remained flat year over year. This compares with our expected adjusted operating income margin of 9.4%, up 250 basis points year over year.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

Maximus ended the quarter with a cash and cash equivalents balance of $35 million compared with $56.3 million reported at the end of the prior quarter.

The company used $5.3 million in cash from operations. Capital expenditures were $25.1 million and free cash flow amounted to $30.4 million.

Currently, Maximus carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

