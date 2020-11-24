MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Declines 2.1% Since Q4 Earnings Release

MAXIMUS, Inc. MMS reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results.

However, the stock has lost 2.1% since the earnings release on Nov 19 as the company posted weak earnings guidance for fiscal 2021. It expects earnings per share (EPS) in the range of $3.45-$3.70, the midpoint ($3.57) of which is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.67.

EPS for the fourth quarter amounted to $1.02, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.1% and rose 9.7% year over year. Revenues of $923.8 million beat the consensus mark by 6.6% and increased 22.4% year over year. The uptick was driven by the Census contract in the U.S. Federal Services Segment and new COVID-19 response work to assist governments in supporting individuals and families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of MAXIMUS have lost 3.5% in the year-to-date period against 10.9% growth of the industry it belongs to.

Segmental Revenues

U.S. Services segment (previously named as U.S. Health & Human Services Segment) revenues of $371.3 million increased 23.6% (all organic) year over year, mainly due to new work. This includes work tied to COVID-19 response efforts and the expansion of existing contracts.

U.S. Federal Services segment revenues of $423.2 million surged 35.6% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. This segment realized growth from new contracts and new work related to the COVID-19 response efforts.

Outside the U.S. segment revenues of $129.3 million declined 9.2% year over year on a reported basis. This segment has experienced the highest impact of pandemic.

Sales and Pipeline

Year-to-date signed contract awards at Sep 30, 2020 totaled $2.7 billion and contracts pending (awarded but unsigned) amounted to $744 million. The sales pipeline at Sep 30, 2020, was $33 billion. This included $2 billion in proposals pending, $1.5 billion in proposals in preparation and $29.6 billion in opportunities tracking.

Operating Performance

Operating income of $84.5 million increased 8.9% year over year. Operating margin of 9.1% increased 690 basis points (bps) year over year. The operating margin fell due to lower revenues from performance-based contracts and a greater mix of lower margin, cost-plus work related to the Census contract.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

This Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) company ended the quarter with cash and cash equivalents balance of $71.7 million compared with $81.5 million in the prior quarter. The company generated $148.5 million of cash from operations. Free cash flow is $136.2 million. MAXIMUS paid out dividends of $17.2 million.

2021 Outlook

MAXIMUS expects revenues in the range of $3.20-$3.40 billion.

Cash flows from operations are expected between $340 million and $390 million, and free cash flow between $300 million and $350 million.

For fiscal 2021, estimated effective income tax rate is between 25.75% and 26.50%. Weighted average shares outstanding are anticipated in the range of 62.1-62.2 million.

Performance of Other Business Services Companies

Equifax EFX reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results, with adjusted earnings of $1.87 per share beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 16.2% and rising 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure exceeded the company’s guidance of $1.30-$1.40.

The Interpublic Group of Companies IPG reported better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 adjusted earnings of 53 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 43.2% and rose 8.2% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Holdings IQV reported solid third-quarter 2020 adjusted EPS of $1.63, which beat the consensus mark by 8% and inched up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. The reported figure was above the company’s guidance of $1.47-$1.55.

