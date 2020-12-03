MAXIMUS (MMS) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of MAXIMUS Inc. (Symbol: MMS) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $68.99, changing hands as low as $68.13 per share. MAXIMUS Inc. shares are currently trading off about 5.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of MMS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, MMS's low point in its 52 week range is $46.42 per share, with $80.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $68.17.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.