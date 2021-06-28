Maximus, Inc.'s (NYSE:MMS) Stock Has Fared Decently: Is the Market Following Strong Financials?

Maximus' (NYSE:MMS) stock is up by 4.2% over the past three months. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term financial health, we decided to study the company’s fundamentals to see if they could be influencing the market. In this article, we decided to focus on Maximus' ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In short, ROE shows the profit each dollar generates with respect to its shareholder investments.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Maximus is:

20% = US$273m ÷ US$1.4b (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each $1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made $0.20 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Maximus' Earnings Growth And 20% ROE

To start with, Maximus' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 16%. Probably as a result of this, Maximus was able to see a decent growth of 6.0% over the last five years.

As a next step, we compared Maximus' net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 13% in the same period.

NYSE:MMS Past Earnings Growth June 28th 2021

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Has the market priced in the future outlook for MMS? You can find out in our latest intrinsic value infographic research report.

Is Maximus Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Maximus has a healthy combination of a moderate three-year median payout ratio of 25% (or a retention ratio of 75%) and a respectable amount of growth in earnings as we saw above, meaning that the company has been making efficient use of its profits.

Besides, Maximus has been paying dividends for at least ten years or more. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that Maximus' performance has been quite good. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a respectable growth in its earnings. Having said that, looking at the current analyst estimates, we found that the company's earnings are expected to gain momentum. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

