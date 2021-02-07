Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Just Beat Earnings: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) just released its latest first-quarter results and things are looking bullish. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 12% higher than the analysts had forecast, at US$946m, while EPS of US$1.03 beat analyst models by 13%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year. NYSE:MMS Earnings and Revenue Growth February 7th 2021

Taking into account the latest results, the five analysts covering Maximus provided consensus estimates of US$3.49b revenue in 2021, which would reflect a perceptible 2.8% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to increase 4.7% to US$3.69. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$3.31b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.59 in 2021. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in sentiment following the latest results, given the upgrades to both revenue and earnings per share forecasts for next year.

With these upgrades, we're not surprised to see that the analysts have lifted their price target 6.3% to US$87.60per share. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Maximus, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$96.00 and the most bearish at US$79.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with the forecast 2.8% revenue decline a notable change from historical growth of 8.5% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 15% next year. It's pretty clear that Maximus' revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Maximus' earnings potential next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Maximus analysts - going out to 2023, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Maximus has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

