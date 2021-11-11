Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2021

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 9th quarter that MMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $86, the dividend yield is 1.3%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMS was $86, representing a -10.46% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.05 and a 27.12% increase over the 52 week low of $67.65.

MMS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA). MMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.85. Zacks Investment Research reports MMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 39.23%, compared to an industry average of 21.2%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the mms Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MMS as a top-10 holding:

iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Min Vol Factor ETF (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 3.47% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMS at 1.05%.

