Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 12, 2020

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 12, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on November 30, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $74.5, the dividend yield is 1.5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMS was $74.5, representing a -7.45% decrease from the 52 week high of $80.50 and a 60.49% increase over the 52 week low of $46.42.

MMS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) and Visa Inc. (V). MMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.31. Zacks Investment Research reports MMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -12.1%, compared to an industry average of .3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MMS through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MMS as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares Asia / Pacific Dividend 30 Index Fund Exchange Traded (DVYA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is DVYA with an increase of 5.2% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of MMS at 3.17%.

