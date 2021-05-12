Maximus, Inc. (MMS) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 13, 2021

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 13, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.28 per share is scheduled to be paid on May 28, 2021. Shareholders who purchased MMS prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that MMS has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $88.93, the dividend yield is 1.26%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MMS was $88.93, representing a -7.41% decrease from the 52 week high of $96.05 and a 43.23% increase over the 52 week low of $62.09.

MMS is a part of the Miscellaneous sector, which includes companies such as Visa Inc. (V) and Mastercard Incorporated (MA). MMS's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.38. Zacks Investment Research reports MMS's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 28.02%, compared to an industry average of 19%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MMS Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.