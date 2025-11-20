Maximus Inc Q4 Profit Increases, But Misses Estimates

(RTTNews) - Maximus Inc (MMS) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $75.28 million, or $1.32 per share. This compares with $72.50 million, or $1.19 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Maximus Inc reported adjusted earnings of $92.44 million or $1.62 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.67 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Revenue held steady at $1.31 billion

Maximus Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $75.28 Mln. vs. $72.50 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.32 vs. $1.19 last year. -Revenue: $1.31 Bln vs. $1.31 Bln last year.

