MAXIMUS Earnings Results: $MMS Reports Quarterly Earnings

MAXIMUS ($MMS) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported earnings of $1.61 per share, beating estimates of $1.07 by $0.54. The company also reported revenue of $1,402,680,000, beating estimates of $1,301,547,610 by $101,132,390.

MAXIMUS Insider Trading Activity

MAXIMUS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHELLE F. LINK (Chief of Human Resources) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,571 shares for an estimated $289,175 .

. JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442

RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395

BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240

GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 131 shares for an estimated $10,772 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 29 shares for an estimated $2,437 and 0 sales.

MAXIMUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 184 institutional investors add shares of MAXIMUS stock to their portfolio, and 171 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

MAXIMUS Government Contracts

We have seen $1,211,301,947 of award payments to $MMS over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

