MAXIMUS Earnings Preview: Recent $MMS Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

MAXIMUS ($MMS) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $1,307,069,785 and earnings of $1.39 per share.
MAXIMUS Insider Trading Activity
MAXIMUS insiders have traded $MMS stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MMS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ILENE R. BAYLINSON (General Mgr - Health & Human) sold 14,500 shares for an estimated $988,030
- JOHN J HALEY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $250,442
- RAYMOND B RUDDY purchased 3,490 shares for an estimated $249,395
- BRUCE CASWELL (CEO & President) purchased 3,500 shares for an estimated $247,240
- JAN MADSEN sold 2,439 shares for an estimated $165,144
- MICHELLE F. LINK (Chief of Human Resources) sold 2,208 shares for an estimated $163,016
- GAYATHRI RAJAN has made 2 purchases buying 154 shares for an estimated $10,812 and 0 sales.
- MICHAEL J. WARREN has made 2 purchases buying 34 shares for an estimated $2,445 and 0 sales.
MAXIMUS Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 175 institutional investors add shares of MAXIMUS stock to their portfolio, and 207 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ALLIANCEBERNSTEIN L.P. removed 952,024 shares (-88.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $71,068,591
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 644,354 shares (-72.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,101,026
- NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 570,672 shares (-67.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,600,664
- FMR LLC removed 462,909 shares (-5.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $34,556,156
- SG CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 405,689 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $30,284,683
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 377,705 shares (+74.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,195,678
- UBS GROUP AG added 363,946 shares (+469.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,168,568
MAXIMUS Government Contracts
We have seen $1,382,363,589 of award payments to $MMS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- CONTACT CENTER OPERATIONS: $746,346,359
- EDOS IO&A TASK ORDER: $85,004,189
- THE PURPOSE OF THIS REQUIREMENT IS TO ESTABLISH A CALL ORDER AGAINST FEMAS BPA OUTSOURCED CONTACT CENTER CO...: $70,745,452
- DEBT MANAGEMENT AND COLLECTIONS SYSTEM (DMCS) IGF::CT::IGF: $63,338,318
- CALL ORDER 13 AGAINST FEMAS BPA OUTSOURCED CONTACT CENTER CONTRACT IN SUPPORT OF FEMAS DECLARED DISASTER R...: $54,853,728
MAXIMUS Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MMS in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025
