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Maximus Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Announces $400 Mln Share Buyback - Update

May 07, 2026 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Maximus, Inc. (MMS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual sales outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.25 to $8.55 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $8.05 to $8.35 per share. However, the company continues to project sales between $5.20 billion and $5.35 billion.

The Board of Directors also authorized a refresh to the repurchase program for Maximus common stock up to an aggregate of $400 million, which becomes effective May 11, 2026.

On April 6, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 for each share of our common stock outstanding, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, MMS is trading on the NYSE at $65.00, up $1.06 or 1.66 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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