Maximus Boosts FY26 Adj. EPS Outlook; Announces $400 Mln Share Buyback - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, Maximus, Inc. (MMS) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026, while maintaining annual sales outlook.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $8.25 to $8.55 per share, up from the prior forecast range of $8.05 to $8.35 per share. However, the company continues to project sales between $5.20 billion and $5.35 billion.

The Board of Directors also authorized a refresh to the repurchase program for Maximus common stock up to an aggregate of $400 million, which becomes effective May 11, 2026.

On April 6, 2026, the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 for each share of our common stock outstanding, payable on June 1, 2026, to shareholders of record on May 15, 2026.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, MMS is trading on the NYSE at $65.00, up $1.06 or 1.66 percent.

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