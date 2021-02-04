MAXIMUS Boosts FY21 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter on Thursday, MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2021, driven by recent awards, scope increases, and contract extensions.

For fiscal 2021, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.55 to $3.75 per share, on revenues between $3.400 billion and $3.525 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $3.45 to $3.70 per share, on revenues between $3.20 billion and $3.40 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.59 per share on revenues of $3.31 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of common stock outstanding, payable on February 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on February 12, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.