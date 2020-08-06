MAXIMUS Boosts FY20 Outlook; Declares Dividend - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, MAXIMUS, Inc. (MMS) raised its earnings and revenue guidance for the full year 2020, following new work wins and the expansion of existing work tied to the COVID-19 response, including the extension of the Census contract.

For fiscal 2020, the company now projects earnings in a range of $3.20 to $3.30 per share, on revenues between $3.375 billion and $3.425 billion.

Previously, the company expected earnings in a range of $2.95 to $3.15 per share, on revenues between $3.15 billion and $3.25 billion.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $3.01 per share on revenues of $3.19 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company also declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.28 for each share of common stock outstanding, payable on August 31, 2020, to shareholders of record on August 14, 2020.

