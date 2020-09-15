Maximus Augments Contact Tracing Programs in Five States

MAXIMUS, Inc. MMS yesterday announced that it has expanded contact-tracing work in five states, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Missouri and Arizona. The company has been recruiting, hiring, training and deploying home-based contract tracers and disease investigators since April to support governmental programs.

To date more than 5700 home-based agents, including more than 1800 contract tracers and disease investigators, have already been deployed. The company stated that it has successfully helped programs contact 75% of COVID-19-positive individuals, reaching most of them within 24 hours.

“Key to making contact tracing successful is engagement of community leaders and local resources to create support and trust in the program," said Ilene Baylinson, general manager of U.S. Health and Human Services, Maximus.

Along with providing a great helping hand to governmental programs, COVID-19-response work such as contact tracing and assistance with unemployment benefits have significantly benefited MAXIMUS’s financial performance, helping it to sail through the testing times. Notably, earnings of $1.04 per share rose 7.2% year over year in third-quarter fiscal 2020. Revenues of $901.3 million increased 23.4%.

MAXIMUS’s shares have gained 45.7% over the past six months, significantly outperforming the 33.1% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider

MAXIMUS currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader Zacks Business Services sector are TeleTech Holdings TTEC, BG Staffing BGSF and Elastic N.V. ESTC. While TeleTech and BG Staffing sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), Elastic carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

The long-term expected earnings per share (three to five years) growth rate for TeleTech, BG Staffing and Elastic is 12%, 20% and 26%, respectively.

Biggest Tech Breakthrough in a Generation

Be among the early investors in the new type of device that experts say could impact society as much as the discovery of electricity. Current technology will soon be outdated and replaced by these new devices. In the process, it’s expected to create 22 million jobs and generate $12.3 trillion in activity.

A select few stocks could skyrocket the most as rollout accelerates for this new tech. Early investors could see gains similar to buying Microsoft in the 1990s. Zacks’ just-released special report reveals 8 stocks to watch. The report is only available for a limited time.

See 8 breakthrough stocks now>>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.