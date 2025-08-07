Maximus Again Boosts FY25 Outlook; Stock Up 9% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, Maximus, Inc. (MMS) raised its adjusted earnings and revenue guidance for the full-year 2025.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $7.35 to $7.55 per share on sales between $5.375 billion and $5.475 billion.

Previously, the company expected adjusted earnings in the range of $6.30 to $6.60 per share on sales between $5.25 billion and $5.40 billion.

On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.62 per share on sales of $5.39 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.