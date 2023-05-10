Maximize Your Wealth in 2023: Insights from Financial Experts on Investing or Opening a CD

As we near the halfway mark, many people are thinking about how they can maximize their wealth through the rest of the year.

Make Money With AI and Chat GPT: How To Earn $1,000 a Month

Read More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

But with so many different strategies and vehicles for investment out there, it can be difficult to know where to begin. Here are some insights from financial experts on building your wealth in 2023.

Should You Open a Certificate of Deposit?

A Certificate of Deposit (more commonly referred to as a CD) is a savings product that pays interest on a lump sum. Depositors earn this interest for leaving their funds on deposit over a fixed period of time. Nearly every bank or credit union will offer CDs, and typically have a wide variety of time frames to choose from.

Joe DeBello, Vice President of Retirement at OneDigital, said “[a] CD is a safe way to grow your money. You’re guaranteed to earn a certain amount of interest, and your money is FDIC insured up to $250,000. Depending on your goals and circumstances, as well as the time horizon to access the money, a CD can be an ultra-safe short-term place to park cash.”

Because CDs are available at so many institutions, there is a lot of variation in the interest rates on offer. The top nationally available rates can be five times higher (or more) than the industry average, which means that you should definitely be shopping around for the best rates.

CDs Are Not For Everyone

While CDs are very low risk, they come with quite a few strings attached that may make them an inconvenient option. “People who need access to their money quickly or who are looking for high returns shouldn’t open a CD,” DeBello continued. “If you need to withdraw your money early…, you’ll usually have to pay a penalty. If you are looking for long-term returns, a CD will typically underperform equity and fixed income markets over a full investment cycle.”

Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?

What About Investing in the Stock Market?

If you’re looking for higher returns than what a CD can offer, or just don’t want your money tied up for a set amount of time, then you’ll almost certainly be considering investing in the stock market – but think twice about buying individual stocks. Warren Buffett, one of the world’s most successful investors, says that the average person would be much better off keeping it simple.

“I don’t think most people are in a position to pick single stocks,” Buffett said during one of Berkshire Hathaway’s annual shareholder meetings. “A few [are], maybe, but on balance, I think people are much better off buying a cross-section of America and just forgetting about it.”

What Buffett means is that it’s better to buy a low-cost index fund, such as one that tracks the S&P 500, which holds 500 of the largest US companies. By investing in the index, via a mutual fund or exchange-traded fund (ETF), you are instantly diversified across many companies and industries. Because index funds are so straightforward, they also typically have very low fees – for instance, Vanguard’s S&P 500 ETF has a miniscule 0.03% expense ratio.

Some Important Investing Dont’s

Regardless of what investment vehicles you ultimately choose, there are few basic strategies that pretty much every investor should follow:

Don’t concentrate your funds in one stock or asset class – make sure you are diversified. As previously mentioned, index funds and ETFs are a great way to do this without racking up a ton of fees.

Don’t try to time the market. Research from Charles Schwab shows that waiting for the “perfect” time to invest is extremely risky. Investing early and saving consistently will net you the greatest benefit over time.

Don’t try to get rich quick; successful investing takes time. Remember Warren Buffett? His net worth is estimated at $106 billion – but 99% of that wealth was created after his 50th birthday. Invest like Buffett and take the long-term view.

If You’re Overwhelmed, Seek Help

If the ins and outs of investing seem like too much for you to wrap your head around, you’re certainly not alone. There’s a reason financial advisors exist. While getting the advice of a professional will definitely add to your investing expenses, it can be worth it if uncertainty is keeping you from investing now. There are plenty of professionals out there that can provide quality advice, albeit at a price.

If you take this route, it’s wise to look for advisors that have a fiduciary duty – an easy way to narrow that search is to start by looking for a designation like Certified Financial Planner or Registered Investment Advisor.

You can also have your money managed by a robo-advisor, which is essentially software that replaces the human advisor. Robo-advisors are generally not very sophisticated but have very low fees, so they can be a good option if you’re just getting started.

The Best Time To Start Is Now

Whatever route you take in your investing journey, don’t let indecision keep you from putting your money to work. Start earning a return on your investment now to maximize your wealth in 2023 and beyond.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Maximize Your Wealth in 2023: Insights from Financial Experts on Investing or Opening a CD

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.