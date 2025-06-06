Maximilian Viessmann Takes Money Off The Table, Sells $600.00M In Carrier Global Stock

On June 5, a recent SEC filing unveiled that Maximilian Viessmann, Director at Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) made an insider sell.

What Happened: Viessmann's recent move involves selling 8,534,850 shares of Carrier Global. This information is documented in a Form 4 filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Thursday. The total value is $599,999,955.

The latest market snapshot at Friday morning reveals Carrier Global shares up by 0.35%, trading at $71.65.

Delving into Carrier Global's Background

Carrier Global provides HVAC and refrigeration products and services that serve the global residential, commercial, and transportation markets. The company's HVAC businesses account for approximately 85% of consolidated revenue, with residential and light commercial HVAC and commercial HVAC representing about 60% and 25% of total revenue, respectively. Carrier's refrigeration segment, which accounts for approximately 15% of consolidated revenue, consists of its transportation refrigeration and Sensitech supply chain monitoring products and services.

Key Indicators: Carrier Global's Financial Health

Revenue Challenges: Carrier Global's revenue growth over 3 months faced difficulties. As of 31 March, 2025, the company experienced a decline of approximately -3.73%. This indicates a decrease in top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Industrials sector.

Profitability Metrics:

Gross Margin: The company shows a low gross margin of 27.69% , indicating concerns regarding cost management and overall profitability relative to its industry counterparts.

Earnings per Share (EPS): Carrier Global's EPS is below the industry average, signaling challenges in bottom-line performance with a current EPS of 0.47.

Debt Management: Carrier Global's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.84, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Financial Valuation Breakdown:

Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio: Carrier Global's current Price to Earnings (P/E) ratio of 47.6 is higher than the industry average, indicating that the stock may be overvalued according to market sentiment.

Price to Sales (P/S) Ratio: With a P/S ratio of 2.89 below industry standards, the stock shows potential undervaluation, making it an appealing investment option for those focusing on sales performance.

EV/EBITDA Analysis (Enterprise Value to its Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation & Amortization): With an EV/EBITDA ratio of 16.39, the company's market valuation exceeds industry averages.

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

The Relevance of Insider Transactions

Insider transactions shouldn't be used primarily to make an investing decision, however, they can be an important factor for an investor to consider.

From a legal standpoint, the term "insider" pertains to any officer, director, or beneficial owner holding more than ten percent of a company's equity securities as outlined in Section 12 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. This encompasses executives in the c-suite and significant hedge funds. These insiders are mandated to inform the public of their transactions through a Form 4 filing, to be submitted within two business days of the transaction.

A company insider's new purchase is a indicator of their positive anticipation for a rise in the stock.

While insider sells may not necessarily reflect a bearish view and can be motivated by various factors.

Important Transaction Codes

Surveying the realm of stock transactions, investors often give prominence to those unfolding in the open market, systematically detailed in Table I of the Form 4 filing. A P in Box 3 indicates a purchase, while S signifies a sale. Transaction code C denotes the conversion of an option, and transaction code A denotes a grant, award, or other acquisition of securities from the company.

Check Out The Full List Of Carrier Global's Insider Trades.

