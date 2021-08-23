Maxim Integrated Rises After Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition By Analog Devices

(RTTNews) - Shares of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits maker Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) are climbing more than 4% Monday morning on Chinese antirust clearance for the previously announced acquisition of Maxim by Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI).

The companies said they have received all regulatory clearances for the business combination and expect to close the deal on or about August 26, 2021.

MXIM touched a new high of $108.60 before slipping to trade at $105.91 currently.

