Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced earnings for its third quarter that climbed from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $220.06 million, or $0.81 per share. This compares with $161.19 million, or $0.59 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $221.69 million or $0.82 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.3% to $665.03 million from $561.92 million last year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $221.69 Mln. vs. $165.99 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.82 vs. $0.61 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.74 -Revenue (Q3): $665.03 Mln vs. $561.92 Mln last year.

