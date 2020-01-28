Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced a profit for its second quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $146.05 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $131.89 million, or $0.47 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $151.73 million or $0.56 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.53 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 4.5% to $551.07 million from $576.91 million last year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $151.73 Mln. vs. $166.94 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.56 vs. $0.60 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.53 -Revenue (Q2): $551.07 Mln vs. $576.91 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.57 - $0.65 Next quarter revenue guidance: $555 - $595 Mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.