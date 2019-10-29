Markets
MXIM

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) announced earnings for first quarter that fell from last year.

The company's earnings came in at $140.16 million, or $0.51 per share. This compares with $197.42 million, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Maxim Integrated Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $141.77 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.5% to $533.04 million from $638.49 million last year.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $141.77 Mln. vs. $210.54 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.52 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.49 -Revenue (Q1): $533.04 Mln vs. $638.49 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $525 to $565 Mln Next quarter revenue guidance: $0.49 to $0.57

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MXIM

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular