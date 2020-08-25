Dividends
MXIM

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Contributor
Nasdaq.com
Published

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MXIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MXIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.1, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MXIM was $69.1, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.52 and a 64.8% increase over the 52 week low of $41.93.

MXIM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MXIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports MXIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.87%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MXIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MXIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have MXIM as a top-10 holding:

  • First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)
  • SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)
  • ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)
  • First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)
  • SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 57.01% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of MXIM at 4.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

MXIM

Explore Dividends

Explore

Most Popular