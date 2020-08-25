Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 26, 2020

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 26, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.48 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased MXIM prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that MXIM has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $69.1, the dividend yield is 2.78%.

The previous trading day's last sale of MXIM was $69.1, representing a -6.01% decrease from the 52 week high of $73.52 and a 64.8% increase over the 52 week low of $41.93.

MXIM is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). MXIM's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.4. Zacks Investment Research reports MXIM's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 9.87%, compared to an industry average of -17%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the MXIM Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to MXIM through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have MXIM as a top-10 holding:

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD)

ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (SDOG)

First Trust US Equity Dividend Select ETF (RNDV)

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XSD with an increase of 57.01% over the last 100 days. FTXL has the highest percent weighting of MXIM at 4.31%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.