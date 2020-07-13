Maxim Integrated Now Sees Q4 Revenue To Be About $545 Mln - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) said it now expects Q4 net revenue to be about $545 million, versus its prior guidance range of $480 million - $540 million. Twenty Wall Street analysts have a consensus revenue estimate of $511.23 million for the quarter.

"Strong performance by our manufacturing operations, including our test facilities in the Philippines, resulted in better-than-expected June quarter revenue," said Tunc Doluca, President and Chief Executive Officer. "Despite recent global events, Maxim continues to demonstrate solid execution and profitability."

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.