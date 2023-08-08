Maxim Group Upgrades VistaGen Therapeutics (VTGN)

Fintel reports that on August 7, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.10% Downside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for VistaGen Therapeutics is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 53.10% from its latest reported closing price of 13.05.

The projected annual revenue for VistaGen Therapeutics is 1MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.19.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 137 funds or institutions reporting positions in VistaGen Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 19.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VTGN is 0.01%, an increase of 10.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 8.83% to 39,643K shares. The put/call ratio of VTGN is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 4,298K shares representing 53.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,598K shares, representing a decrease of 6.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 18.25% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,450K shares representing 43.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,273K shares, representing an increase of 5.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 18.12% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,423K shares representing 30.34% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Northern Trust holds 1,841K shares representing 23.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,747K shares, representing an increase of 5.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 20.54% over the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 1,620K shares representing 20.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,450K shares, representing an increase of 10.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VTGN by 36.18% over the last quarter.

VistaGen Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing innovative medicines with the potential to go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression, and other CNS disorders. Each of VistaGen's three drug candidates has a differentiated potential mechanism of action, has been well-tolerated in all clinical studies to date, and has therapeutic potential in multiple CNS markets.

