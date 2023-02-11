Maxim Group Upgrades Two Harbors Investment (TWO)

On February 10, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Two Harbors Investment from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.60% Upside

As of February 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Two Harbors Investment is $17.04. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $18.90. The average price target represents an increase of 0.60% from its latest reported closing price of $16.94.

The projected annual revenue for Two Harbors Investment is $55MM, a decrease of 27.16%. The projected annual EPS is $2.51, an increase of 47.88%.

Two Harbors Investment Declares $0.60 Dividend

On December 19, 2022 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share ($2.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of January 4, 2023 received the payment on January 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.17 per share.

At the current share price of $16.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 14.17%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 12.18%, the lowest has been 3.41%, and the highest has been 37.04%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.54 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.05. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.62%.

What are large shareholders doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 25,224K shares representing 26.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,025K shares, representing an increase of 4.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 28.96% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 12,763K shares representing 13.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,473K shares, representing an increase of 2.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 24.95% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,420K shares representing 10.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,041K shares, representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 27.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,798K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,533K shares, representing a decrease of 19.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 39.62% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,741K shares representing 9.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,633K shares, representing an increase of 1.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TWO by 29.61% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 338 funds or institutions reporting positions in Two Harbors Investment. This is a decrease of 144 owner(s) or 29.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TWO is 0.13%, an increase of 10.62%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 32.12% to 182,572K shares. The put/call ratio of TWO is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

Two Harbors Investment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. is a Maryland corporation focused on investing, financing and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and related investments. Its objective is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns to its stockholders over the long term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company selectively acquires and manages an investment portfolio of its target assets, which is constructed to generate attractive returns through market cycles. The Company focuses on security selection and implement a relative value investment approach across various sectors within the mortgage market. Its target assets include the following: Agency RMBS (which includes inverse interest-only Agency securities classified as Agency Derivatives for purposes of U.S. GAAP), meaning RMBS whose principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Association (or Ginnie Mae), the Federal National Mortgage Association (or Fannie Mae), or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (or Freddie Mac); Mortgage servicing rights (MSR); and Other financial assets comprising approximately 5% to 10% of the portfolio.

