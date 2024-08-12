Maxim Group Upgrades PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (LSE:0KH0)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (LSE:0KH0) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.51% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 11.97 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 11.14 GBX to a high of 12.63 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.51% from its latest reported closing price of 10.83 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital is 143MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.25.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 121 funds or institutions reporting positions in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital. This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 15.24% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0KH0 is 0.11%, an increase of 19.62%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.02% to 15,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sound Income Strategies holds 2,657K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,447K shares , representing a decrease of 29.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KH0 by 51.15% over the last quarter.

Altshuler Shaham holds 1,730K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Van Eck Associates holds 1,468K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,155K shares , representing an increase of 21.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0KH0 by 9.42% over the last quarter.

BIZD - VanEck Vectors BDC Income ETF holds 1,197K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,113K shares , representing an increase of 7.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KH0 by 6.78% over the last quarter.

Strategic Financial Concepts holds 699K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares , representing an increase of 92.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0KH0 by 76.32% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.