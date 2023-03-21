Maxim Group Upgrades Panbela Therapeutics (PBLA)

On March 20, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Panbela Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PBLA) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,892.19% Upside

As of March 21, 2023, the average one-year price target for Panbela Therapeutics is $10.20. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 1,892.19% from its latest reported closing price of $0.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Panbela Therapeutics is $0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Panbela Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 66.67% in the last quarter. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 100.00% to 0K shares.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.