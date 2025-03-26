Maxim Group Upgrades Moleculin Biotech (LSE:0K2H)

Fintel reports that on March 25, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Moleculin Biotech (LSE:0K2H) from Hold to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Moleculin Biotech. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0K2H is 0.00%, an increase of 53.08%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.54% to 486K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 318K shares representing 10.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 290K shares , representing an increase of 8.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2H by 44.08% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 41K shares representing 1.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36K shares , representing an increase of 12.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2H by 37.69% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 30K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 22K shares representing 0.73% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares , representing an increase of 0.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0K2H by 42.18% over the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares , representing an increase of 16.82%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0K2H by 23.24% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.