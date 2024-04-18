Maxim Group Upgrades Generation Income Properties (GIPR)

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2024, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Generation Income Properties (NasdaqCM:GIPR) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 61.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Generation Income Properties is 6.12. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 61.05% from its latest reported closing price of 3.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Generation Income Properties is 6MM, a decrease of 25.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 51K shares representing 0.94% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay holds 50K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares, representing a decrease of 100.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIPR by 6.48% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 29K shares representing 0.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33K shares, representing a decrease of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GIPR by 10.23% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 25K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 58.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GIPR by 113.39% over the last quarter.

Stifel Financial holds 18K shares representing 0.33% ownership of the company.

Generation Income Properties Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Generation Income Properties, Inc., located in Tampa, Florida, is an internally managed real estate investment corporation formed to acquire and own, directly and jointly, real estate investments focused on retail, office and industrial net lease properties located primarily in United States cities with an emphasis on major primary and coastal markets. GIP intends to elect to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. GIP invests primarily in freestanding, single-tenant commercial retail, office and industrial properties.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.