Maxim Group Upgrades Galmed Pharmaceuticals (GLMD)

Fintel reports that on July 24, 2023, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) from Hold to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.30% Downside

As of March 27, 2023, the average one-year price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is 1.02. The forecasts range from a low of 1.01 to a high of $1.05. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.30% from its latest reported closing price of 1.15.

The projected annual revenue for Galmed Pharmaceuticals is 0MM, a decrease of NaN%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 21 funds or institutions reporting positions in Galmed Pharmaceuticals. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GLMD is 0.00%, a decrease of 67.29%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.99% to 2,361K shares. The put/call ratio of GLMD is 0.01, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bvf holds 1,348K shares representing 18.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing a decrease of 29.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 42.76% over the last quarter.

DLHAX - Delaware Healthcare Fund holds 306K shares representing 4.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Raymond James & Associates holds 138K shares representing 1.90% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 132K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 149K shares, representing a decrease of 13.36%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in GLMD by 22.61% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 41K shares representing 0.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage drug development biopharmaceutical company for liver, metabolic and inflammatory diseases. Its lead compound, Aramchol™, a backbone drug candidate for the treatment of NASH and fibrosis is currently in a Phase 3 registrational study.It is also collaborating with the Hebrew University in the development of Amilo-5MER, a 5 amino acid synthetic peptide and plan to initiate a first in human study by the first quarter of 2021.

Additional reading:

