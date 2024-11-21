News & Insights

Maxim Group Upgrades Cingulate (CING)

November 21, 2024 — 11:16 am EST

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Cingulate (NasdaqCM:CING) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1,729.02% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Cingulate is $81.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $100.80. The average price target represents an increase of 1,729.02% from its latest reported closing price of $4.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cingulate is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 15 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cingulate. This is an decrease of 1 owner(s) or 6.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CING is 0.00%, an increase of 86.18%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 92.76% to 50K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CING / Cingulate Inc. Shares Held by Institutions

Jane Street Group holds 21K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company.

UBS Group holds 14K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company.

Commonwealth Equity Services holds 11K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 2K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company.

Bank Of America holds 2K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

