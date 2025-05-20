Maxim Group Upgrades Bionano Genomics (LSE:0A4K)

Fintel reports that on May 20, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Bionano Genomics (LSE:0A4K) from Hold to Buy.

There are 37 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bionano Genomics. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 184.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A4K is 0.02%, an increase of 12,591.64%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 95.15% to 150K shares.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,364K shares representing 45.38% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 505K shares representing 16.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Everstar Asset Management holds 45K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 21K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 489K shares , representing a decrease of 2,259.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A4K by 22.07% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

