Maxim Group Upgrades Adial Pharmaceuticals (ADIL)

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for Adial Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqCM:ADIL) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 616.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals is $2.55/share. The forecasts range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $3.15. The average price target represents an increase of 616.69% from its latest reported closing price of $0.36 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Adial Pharmaceuticals is 13MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.53.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 22.22% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ADIL is 0.00%, an increase of 63.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.24% to 292K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Geode Capital Management holds 69K shares representing 0.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Manchester Capital Management holds 48K shares representing 0.22% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 40K shares representing 0.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 34K shares , representing an increase of 15.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ADIL by 8.55% over the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 25K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company.

Hrt Financial holds 19K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

