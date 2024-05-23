Maxim Group Upgrades 5E Advanced Materials (FEAM)

Fintel reports that on May 23, 2024, Maxim Group upgraded their outlook for 5E Advanced Materials (NasdaqGS:FEAM) from Hold to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 231.45% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for 5E Advanced Materials is 5.27. The forecasts range from a low of 2.52 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 231.45% from its latest reported closing price of 1.59.

The projected annual revenue for 5E Advanced Materials is 2MM, an increase of 3,647.52%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.07.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 151 funds or institutions reporting positions in 5E Advanced Materials. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to FEAM is 0.01%, an increase of 3.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.90% to 8,833K shares. The put/call ratio of FEAM is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PBW - Invesco WilderHill Clean Energy ETF holds 1,158K shares representing 1.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 848K shares , representing an increase of 26.77%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 60.85% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 1,112K shares representing 1.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 976K shares , representing an increase of 12.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 45.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 966K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 968K shares , representing a decrease of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 44.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 873K shares representing 1.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 713K shares , representing an increase of 18.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 2.91% over the last quarter.

Macquarie Group holds 688K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 627K shares , representing an increase of 8.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in FEAM by 99.91% over the last quarter.

