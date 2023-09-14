Maxim Group Reiterates Research Solutions (RSSS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 14, 2023, Maxim Group reiterated coverage of Research Solutions (NASDAQ:RSSS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 105.54% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Research Solutions is 4.77. The forecasts range from a low of 4.39 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 105.54% from its latest reported closing price of 2.32.

The projected annual revenue for Research Solutions is 40MM, an increase of 5.48%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 42 funds or institutions reporting positions in Research Solutions. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSSS is 0.19%, a decrease of 12.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 8,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cove Street Capital holds 2,357K shares representing 8.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,547K shares, representing a decrease of 8.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 1.79% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 717K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 629K shares representing 2.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 629K shares, representing an increase of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 4.66% over the last quarter.

NEAGX - Needham Aggressive Growth Fund Retail Class holds 532K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 24.97% over the last quarter.

Needham Investment Management holds 532K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 525K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSSS by 120.82% over the last quarter.

Research Solutions Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: RSSS) is a pioneer in providing seamless access to scientific research, and simplifies how organizations and individual researchers discover, acquire, and manage scholarly journal articles, book chapters and other content in scientific, technical, and medical (STM) research. More than 70 percent of the top pharmaceutical companies, prestigious universities, and emerging businesses rely on Article Galaxy, a cloud-based SaaS research platform, for simplified and lowest cost access to the latest scientific research and data. Featuring an ecosystem of app-like Gadgets for a personalized research experience, Article Galaxy offers individual as well as enterprise plans, coupled with unparalleled, 24/7 customer support.

