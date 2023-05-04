Maxim Group Maintains Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 1.22% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 342.13. The forecasts range from a low of 282.80 to a high of $460.95. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.22% from its latest reported closing price of 346.36.

The projected annual revenue for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is 9,756MM, an increase of 5.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2497 funds or institutions reporting positions in Vertex Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 109 owner(s) or 4.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VRTX is 0.55%, a decrease of 7.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.62% to 278,880K shares. The put/call ratio of VRTX is 0.84, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 12,769K shares representing 4.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,525K shares, representing an increase of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 3.46% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 9,070K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,146K shares, representing a decrease of 0.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 8.06% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,803K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,648K shares, representing an increase of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 6.03% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 6,828K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,934K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,814K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VRTX by 6.21% over the last quarter.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Vertex is a global biotechnology company that invests in scientific innovation to create transformative medicines for people with serious diseases. The company has multiple approved medicines that treat the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis (CF) - a rare, life-threatening genetic disease - and has several ongoing clinical and research programs in CF. Beyond CF, Vertex has a robust pipeline of investigational small molecule medicines in other serious diseases where it has deep insight into causal human biology, including pain, alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency and APOL1-mediated kidney diseases. In addition, Vertex has a rapidly expanding pipeline of cell and genetic therapies for diseases such as sickle cell disease, beta thalassemia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and type 1 diabetes mellitus.

