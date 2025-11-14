Maxim Group Maintains TuHURA Biosciences (HURA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2025, Maxim Group maintained coverage of TuHURA Biosciences (NasdaqCM:HURA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 458.78% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for TuHURA Biosciences is $11.54/share. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 458.78% from its latest reported closing price of $2.06 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.30.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 119 funds or institutions reporting positions in TuHURA Biosciences. This is an increase of 54 owner(s) or 83.08% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to HURA is 0.00%, an increase of 0.93%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.47% to 6,946K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,653K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,401K shares , representing an increase of 15.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURA by 27.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 623K shares representing 1.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 583K shares , representing an increase of 6.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in HURA by 42.57% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 396K shares representing 0.79% ownership of the company.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 376K shares representing 0.75% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSSNX - Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund holds 259K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company.

