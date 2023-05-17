Maxim Group Maintains T Stamp Inc - (IDAI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of T Stamp Inc - (OTC:IDAI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 584.56% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for T Stamp Inc - is 10.20. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $10.50. The average price target represents an increase of 584.56% from its latest reported closing price of 1.49.

The projected annual revenue for T Stamp Inc - is 4MM, an increase of 23.17%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.17.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 72K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 73K shares, representing a decrease of 0.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDAI by 25.70% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 72K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IWC - iShares Micro-Cap ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 2.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in IDAI by 50.31% over the last quarter.

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - 1290 VT Micro Cap Portfolio Class IB holds 3K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

