Maxim Group Maintains SWK Holdings (SWKH) Buy Recommendation

On April 4, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of SWK Holdings with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 49.40% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for SWK Holdings is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 49.40% from its latest reported closing price of $17.41.

The projected annual revenue for SWK Holdings is $38MM, a decrease of 18.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VRTIX - Vanguard Russell 2000 Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 9K shares representing 0.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 6.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 9.87% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 14K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14K shares, representing a decrease of 2.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 1.65% over the last quarter.

UWM - ProShares Ultra Russell2000 holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 21.76% over the last quarter.

Scoggin Management holds 88K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company.

Northern Trust holds 31K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing a decrease of 1.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SWKH by 69.47% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 108 funds or institutions reporting positions in SWK Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SWKH is 0.22%, an increase of 4.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.05% to 11,977K shares.

Swk Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

SWK Holdings Corporation is a specialized finance company with a focus on the global healthcare sector. SWK partners with ethical product marketers and royalty holders to provide flexible financing solutions at an attractive cost of capital to create long-term value for both SWK's business partners and its investors. SWK believes its financing structures achieve an optimal partnership for companies, institutions and inventors seeking capital for expansion or capital and estate planning by allowing its partners to monetize future cash flow with minimal dilution to their equity stakes. SWK also owns Enteris Biopharma, whose core Peptelligence™ drug delivery technology creates oral formulations of peptide-based and BCS class II, III, and IV small molecules. With Enteris, SWK has the opportunity to grow its specialty finance business by actively building a wholly-owned portfolio of milestones and royalties through licensing activities.

