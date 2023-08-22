Maxim Group Maintains StealthGas (GASS) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 21, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 46.01% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for StealthGas is 7.14. The forecasts range from a low of 7.07 to a high of $7.35. The average price target represents an increase of 46.01% from its latest reported closing price of 4.89.

The projected annual revenue for StealthGas is 160MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.91.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in StealthGas. This is an increase of 7 owner(s) or 20.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to GASS is 0.23%, an increase of 55.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.87% to 16,462K shares. The put/call ratio of GASS is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Glendon Capital Management holds 5,906K shares representing 15.35% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MSD Partners holds 3,517K shares representing 9.14% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Towerview holds 2,505K shares representing 6.51% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,232K shares, representing an increase of 10.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 84.27% over the last quarter.

Renaissance Technologies holds 2,096K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,942K shares, representing an increase of 7.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 91.32% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 566K shares representing 1.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares, representing an increase of 50.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in GASS by 94.84% over the last quarter.

StealthGas Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

StealthGas is a ship-owning company primarily serving the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sector of the international shipping industry. StealthGas Inc. has a fleet of 51 vessels. The fleet is comprised of 47 LPG carriers, including eight Joint Venture vessels and an 11,000 cbm newbuilding pressurized LPG carrier with expected delivery in the first quarter of 2021. These LPG vessels have a total capacity of 439,989 cubic meters (cbm). The Company also owns three M.R. product tankers and one Aframax oil tanker with a total capacity of 255,804 deadweight tons (dwt). StealthGas Inc.’s shares are listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market and trade under the symbol “GASS.”

