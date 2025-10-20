Maxim Group Maintains Rani Therapeutics Holdings (RANI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2025, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Rani Therapeutics Holdings (NasdaqGM:RANI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 298.44% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Rani Therapeutics Holdings is $8.92/share. The forecasts range from a low of $5.05 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 298.44% from its latest reported closing price of $2.24 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Rani Therapeutics Holdings is 3MM, an increase of 176.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 53 funds or institutions reporting positions in Rani Therapeutics Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RANI is 0.02%, an increase of 51.92%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 72.85% to 6,754K shares. The put/call ratio of RANI is 0.07, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 3,151K shares representing 6.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares , representing an increase of 100.00%.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 519K shares representing 1.08% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Nan Fung Group Holdings holds 494K shares representing 1.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

United Services Automobile Association holds 303K shares representing 0.63% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 263K shares representing 0.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

