Maxim Group Maintains Plus Therapeutics (PSTV) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 3, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.40% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Plus Therapeutics is 3.95. The forecasts range from a low of 2.02 to a high of $5.25. The average price target represents an increase of 5.40% from its latest reported closing price of 3.75.

The projected annual revenue for Plus Therapeutics is 5MM, an increase of 529.86%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 35 funds or institutions reporting positions in Plus Therapeutics. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 6.06% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to PSTV is 0.00%, a decrease of 97.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 21.37% to 2,972K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 897K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Parkman Healthcare Partners holds 583K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,325K shares, representing a decrease of 127.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 99.97% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 258K shares representing 0.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 258K shares, representing a decrease of 0.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 34.84% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 195K shares representing 0.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 195K shares, representing an increase of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in PSTV by 31.22% over the last quarter.

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors holds 190K shares representing 0.51% ownership of the company.

Plus Therapeutics Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Plus Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose radiotherapeutic portfolio is concentrated on nanoliposome-encapsulated radionuclides for several cancer targets. Central to the Company's drug development is a unique nanotechnology platform designed to reformulate, deliver and commercialize multiple drugs targeting rare cancers and other diseases. The platform is designed to facilitate new delivery approaches and/or formulations of safe and effective, injectable drugs, potentially enhancing the safety, efficacy and convenience for patients and healthcare providers.

