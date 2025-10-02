Maxim Group Maintains Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (KZIA) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2025, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqCM:KZIA) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 119.35% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt is $14.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 119.35% from its latest reported closing price of $6.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt is 4MM, an increase of 55.60%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.14.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 12 funds or institutions reporting positions in Kazia Therapeutics Limited - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 300.00% in the last quarter.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dauntless Investment Group holds 116K shares.

Barclays holds 24K shares.

UBS Group holds 3K shares.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 1K shares.

SRS Capital Advisors holds 0K shares.

