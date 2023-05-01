Maxim Group Maintains Customers Bancorp (CUBI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 1, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.54% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Customers Bancorp is 33.53. The forecasts range from a low of 24.24 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 53.54% from its latest reported closing price of 21.84.

The projected annual revenue for Customers Bancorp is 623MM, an increase of 9.83%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.12.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 532 funds or institutions reporting positions in Customers Bancorp. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CUBI is 0.13%, a decrease of 16.31%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.44% to 32,554K shares. The put/call ratio of CUBI is 0.48, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,148K shares representing 6.87% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 940K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 919K shares, representing an increase of 2.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 9.21% over the last quarter.

DFSVX - U.s. Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 832K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 757K shares, representing an increase of 9.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 3.70% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 674K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Federated Hermes holds 615K shares representing 1.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 573K shares, representing an increase of 6.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CUBI by 2.60% over the last quarter.

Customers Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Customers Bank, a subsidiary of Customers Bancorp, Inc. a bank holding company, is a full-service super-community bank with assets of approximately $18.4 billion at December 31, 2020. A member of the Federal Reserve System with deposits insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, Customers Bank is an equal opportunity lender that provides a range of banking and lending services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, individuals and families. Services and products are available wherever permitted by law through digital-first apps, online portals, and a network of offices and branches.

