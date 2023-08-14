Maxim Group Maintains Boxlight Corporation - (BOXL) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 14, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Boxlight Corporation - (NASDAQ:BOXL) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 555.05% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Boxlight Corporation - is 14.28. The forecasts range from a low of 12.12 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 555.05% from its latest reported closing price of 2.18.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Boxlight Corporation - is 262MM, an increase of 30.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Boxlight Corporation -. This is a decrease of 23 owner(s) or 42.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BOXL is 0.01%, an increase of 28.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 27.94% to 7,399K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,500K shares representing 15.97% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 730K shares representing 7.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 550K shares, representing an increase of 24.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 69.10% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 702K shares representing 7.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bard Associates holds 701K shares representing 7.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 718K shares, representing a decrease of 2.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 15.20% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 534K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 452K shares, representing an increase of 15.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BOXL by 34.98% over the last quarter.

Boxlight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Boxlight Corporation is a leading provider of interactive technology solutions under its award-winning brands Clevertouch® and Mimio®. The Company aims to improve engagement and communication in diverse business and education environments. Boxlight develops, sells, and services its integrated solution suite including interactive displays, collaboration software, supporting accessories and professional services.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.