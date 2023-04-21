Maxim Group Maintains Badger Meter (BMI) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.99% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Badger Meter is $120.02. The forecasts range from a low of $109.08 to a high of $141.75. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.99% from its latest reported closing price of $133.34.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Badger Meter is $600MM, an increase of 1.32%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.58.

Badger Meter Declares $0.22 Dividend

On February 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share ($0.90 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 24, 2023 received the payment on March 10, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.22 per share.

At the current share price of $133.34 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.67%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.97%, the lowest has been 0.68%, and the highest has been 1.58%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.66 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.32%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Street holds 1,844K shares representing 6.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,097K shares, representing a decrease of 13.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 3.62% over the last quarter.

Belpointe Asset Management holds 83K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 82K shares, representing an increase of 1.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 6.94% over the last quarter.

NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL SERIES FUND INC - Index 600 Stock Portfolio holds 12K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 0.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 9.21% over the last quarter.

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NORTHERN FUNDS - NORTHERN SMALL CAP CORE FUND Class K holds 6K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 1.93%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMI by 10.03% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 634 funds or institutions reporting positions in Badger Meter. This is an increase of 59 owner(s) or 10.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMI is 0.26%, an increase of 38.14%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.56% to 28,160K shares. The put/call ratio of BMI is 1.08, indicating a bearish outlook.

Badger Meter Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With more than a century of water technology innovation, Badger Meter is a global provider of industry leading water solutions encompassing flow measurement, quality and other system parameters. These offerings provide the customers with the data and analytics essential to optimize their operations and contribute to the sustainable use and protection of the world's most precious resource.

See all Badger Meter regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.