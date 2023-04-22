Maxim Group Maintains Augmedix (AUGX) Buy Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 21, 2023, Maxim Group maintained coverage of Augmedix (OTC:AUGX) with a Buy recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 67.21% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Augmedix is $5.10. The forecasts range from a low of $4.04 to a high of $6.30. The average price target represents an increase of 67.21% from its latest reported closing price of $3.05.

The projected annual revenue for Augmedix is $41MM, an increase of 32.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$0.58.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Augmedix. This is an increase of 6 owner(s) or 15.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AUGX is 0.24%, a decrease of 15.27%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Redmile Group holds 14,380K shares representing 38.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DCM International VI holds 4,169K shares representing 11.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,438K shares, representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 11.16% over the last quarter.

Samjo Capital holds 1,700K shares representing 4.53% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 850K shares, representing an increase of 50.00%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 85.63% over the last quarter.

Perkins Capital Management holds 1,680K shares representing 4.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 447K shares, representing an increase of 73.41%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 99.62% over the last quarter.

Millrace Asset Group holds 825K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 825K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AUGX by 99.90% over the last quarter.

